Private clinics will have vaccine only in the 2nd semester

In an interview published in the newspaper O Globo, the scientific director of ABCVAC (Brazilian Association of Vaccine Clinics), Márcia Faria Rodrigues, stated that the expectation of private immunization clinics to receive doses of vaccine against the new coronavirus for commercialization is that the product will only be available in the second half of next year.

According to the doctor, due to the immense demand from the public sector in practically all countries in the world, it is not possible, nor does it make sense, to try to compete with governments for doses of the vaccine, as a distribution in the private network today would not guarantee that the vaccine reaches those who need it first.

Before vaccination campaigns actually start and there is a definition by some governments about their real demands, it is impossible to quantify even which manufacturers will have surplus vaccines that can be directed to private clinics.

The vaccine scenario in Brazil

Although the federal government announced last Tuesday (2) that the vaccination campaign in Brazil will start with a restricted group that includes health professionals and the elderly over 75 years old, it has not yet been clear which of the ten vaccines currently in the final testing phase, the country intends to import.

In the case of Pfizer, from the United Kingdom, the only vaccine that has already obtained authorization and will have the immunization process started in that country, the pharmaceutical company demands a definition from the Ministry of Health to decide on the purchase. The offer of few doses and the need for storage at -70ºC are obstacles.

The Jair Bolsonaro government expresses a preference for the Oxford University vaccine, whose technology is being incorporated by Fiocruz. However, the researchers of the English-Italian vaccine recognized some errors in the tests and the need to expand clinical trials.

These indecisions mean that only the approval of more vaccines can point to a “direction for private clinics”, says the representative of ABCVAC.



