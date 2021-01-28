Privacy features that are paramount in Apple services

User privacy and protection of personal data are becoming an increasingly important issue. Apple is also known as one of the companies that attach great importance to privacy when it comes to privacy. Today is January 28th, Data Protection Day, and Apple is sharing important information on one of its most fundamental values, Privacy, on the occasion of this day.

Especially recently, the importance of technological devices has increased for many areas of life. It is more important than anything else for users to decide what information to share with whom. Apple underlines that its devices and services are designed with user privacy in mind. So these features are built into the devices from the very beginning.

Privacy Settings completely under user control

Privacy controls on iOS and iPadOS let you control which apps can access information stored on the device. For example, you can allow the app to access your camera so you can capture and upload photos from a social networking app. When you allow access to your contacts, a messaging app can find your friends using the same app.

In Settings> Privacy, you can see which apps you allow access to certain information, allow future access, or revoke the permissions you’ve given. For detailed information about Privacy Settings, you can check here.

With iMessage, only the person you send your message to reads

Attachments such as photos or videos that you send through iMessage are encrypted between devices, so no one but the sender and receiver can access them. Moreover, it is not possible for Apple to decrypt the content of the conversations.

All of the smart suggestions in the Messages app, such as photo suggestions that you want to send to the person you’re messaging, happen on your device.

Transparent data usage with the App Store

Each of the 1.8 million apps on the App Store must comply with strict privacy guidelines and explain how they use your data. Users can briefly view their approach to privacy before downloading an application, so they can decide whether the application is suitable for them. Downloaded apps need permission from the user before they can access information such as photos or location. You can also change your opinion about the information you want to share at any time.

From early 2021, developers will have to get your permission before tracking your activities on other companies’ apps and websites for ads or data brokers on iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. Developers who offer updates or a new version are required to provide this new privacy information for apps in all Apple app stores, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. Reporting privacy practices is part of the app submission process for all developers, and every app developer in the world, including Apple, must answer the same questions.

Safari that doesn’t watch you

Safari protects you from cross-site tracking and tries to minimize the amount of data transmitted to third parties. When you examine a product for online purchase, you suddenly realize that you start seeing that product everywhere you browse the internet. This happens when a third party tracks cookies and data it receives from other websites to show you ads on various websites. Intelligent Tracking Prevention uses the latest machine learning technology and on-device smart technologies to combat cross-site tracking. This feature works by separating third-party content used to track you from other browsing data. So from now on, what you look at on the internet only concerns you. Moreover, Intelligent Tracking Prevention is turned on by default, so you don’t need to change any settings to enable these privacy-protecting features.

Photos that preserve your unforgettable memories with care

Apple devices are designed in such a way that your memories in your photo and video albums do not go out unless you share them. Face recognition, environment and object detection are all done on your device, not in the cloud. So Apple doesn’t know the content of your photos. And apps can only access your photos with your permission. Also, when an application wants to access your photos, you can only share the images you want instead of your entire archive.

Health Application that knows your Health Information is personal

Apps and devices designed for your health give you highly personal information and details from your heart rate to your menstrual cycle. You decide what information you add or remove while using the Health application and who can access this information.

In addition, all your data is encrypted and can only be accessed with your password, Touch ID or Face ID. In this way, no matter how you use the Health application, you will always be in control of your information.

Siri, your secret personal assistant

Siri, the world’s most popular smart assistant, has been designed from day one to learn as much as possible offline and directly from the device without sharing your identity with Apple or others. You don’t sign in with your Apple ID to use Siri, and your device processes as much information as possible without sending it to Apple’s servers. Calls and requests are associated with a random identifier, a long string of letters and numbers, instead of your Apple ID, meaning Siri is interested in supporting you, not who you are.

ICloud with its industry-leading security approach

Everything you store in iCloud is protected by encryption, and thanks to the design of iCloud, third-party developers using CloudKit cannot access your Apple ID.

In addition to protecting your information by encrypting it in transit, iCloud stores your information in an encrypted form in iCloud and uses secure tokens for authentication. Apple, certain confidential information is encrypted, which means you can only access your information from devices on which you and you are signed in to iCloud. No one else, including Apple, can access encrypted information.

Apple Maps doesn’t store your location information

The places you go tell a lot about you. Maps app offers you an amazing experience without sharing the shops, neighborhoods or health centers you visit with Apple. Moreover, there is no login feature in the Map application. Thus, the places you go are not associated with your Apple ID in any way.

Safe and easy login with Sign in with Apple

You can access applications and websites quickly and easily without tracking your activity or creating your profile by Apple. Sign in with Apple allows you to log in to apps and websites with your Apple ID. When you sign in using the Sign in with Apple option, apps and websites cannot ask you for information other than your name and email address. Also, Apple does not follow you or remove your profile when you use this option. Also, if you do not want to share your e-mail address with a particular application or website, you can choose to hide it. If you wish, you can also ask Apple to create a unique e-mail address for you and forward the incoming messages to your real mail account through this address.

Short advice for keeping your information confidential

Apple also offers a variety of advice you can use to keep your information confidential: