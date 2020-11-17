Prison Prompt for $ 2.5 Billion Cryptocurrency Fraud

In an incident in Australia, it was announced that a man named John Louis Anthony Bigatton was involved in a cryptocurrency fraud project accused of deceiving millions of investors. Bigatton, the focus of the accusations, was imprisoned for up to 10 years in the new development in the incident, which was followed by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC).

FBI involved in cryptocurrency fraud incident

In a statement made by ASIC and shared by a website, it was announced that Bigatton played the role of the national supporter of the cryptocurrency platform Bitconnect in Australia, which he chaired from August 2017 to January 2018. It was known that BitConnect, which ceased operations with investments at the beginning of 2018, had a market value of 2.5 billion at the time.

BitConnect ceased operations with investments in early 2018. ASIC announced that Bigatton operated an investment plan under the name of BitConnect Lending Platform before ending its platform activities. According to the details obtained, Bigatton organized seminars in various parts of Australia and provided unlicensed financial consultancy on behalf of another person.

While ASIC shared that the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) also helped them during the studies, it was announced that Bigatton has not made a defense yet. It is also among the details that the issue will be discussed in the court again in February 2021.

