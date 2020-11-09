Prison Break: said he won’t be back for season 6

Through a recent post shared on his official Instagram account, Wentworth Miller announced that he was leaving the cast of the possible 6th season of Prison Break for good.

The actor starred in the series during the first four seasons, shown by Fox between 2005 and 2009, in addition to a new season launched in 2017.

With a long text, Miller started by saying that he read all the comments made on his social network and that he knew about the visibility it could bring to various issues. “I take seriously the possibility of queer children visiting my profile, recently coming out of the closet or exploring the idea … I don’t want them to be exposed to bullshit,” he explained.

Then, the actor said he would be out of season 6 of Prison Break officially. “I just don’t want to play heterosexual characters anymore. Their stories have already been told (and told),” he started on leaving the series. “So. There is no more Michael. If you are a fan of the series and are waiting for additional seasons … I understand that this can be disappointing. I’m sorry,” he added.

To finish the publication, Wentworth Miller also affirmed, in a certain tone of debauchery, that some people may bother falling in love with a manly, virile and straight man in the series and then discover that his interpreter is gay.

Dominic Purcell, his scene partner on Prison Break, soon commented on his friend’s post. “It was fun, mate. What a trip we had. I fully support and also understand your reasoning. Glad you made this decision for your health and your truth. Continue with your publications … I love you brother ”wrote the actor.

It is worth remembering that Purcell made some statements this year that the 6th season of Prison Break could happen. However, Charlie Collier, Fox Entertainment’s CEO, in interviews published last year, said the broadcaster had no plans for the series to return, despite all the rumors.

Will this new season happen without the presence of Wentworth Miller?



