Prison Break actor to return to CBS Drama Season 22

Law & Order: SVU fans finally got what they’ve been waiting for months, season 22 of everyone’s favorite criminal and procedural drama.

Recall that the production of season 22 of the NBC drama, Law & Order: SVU, was halted in March as a result of the blockage generated by the coronavirus pandemic that is affecting the world.

However, the team and cast of Law & Order: SVU returned to the film set in early October, in order to shoot scenes for the episodes that began airing last week.

Law & Order: SVU fans recall that last season former Prison Break actor Wentworth Miller was a guest star on the NBC crime drama as Isaiah Holmes.

To the joy of fans, Wentworth Miller is not done with the criminal justice system yet. The Prison Break star recently confirmed that he will not be part of the Fox franchise; But what if he will return to Law & Order: SVU as Isaiah Holmes, as reported by TV Line on Tuesday.

In this regard, Miller is expected to play Holmes in the next episodes of Law & Order: SVU. And, when Holmes makes his appearance again, he will have been promoted to head the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Civil Rights Unit.

According to the plot, TV Line is reporting that in an upcoming episode of Law & Order: SVU, Carisi will request Holmes’s help when one of his former classmates is the subject of a judicial investigation.

Importantly, the episode of Law & Order: SVU in which Miller will appear was scheduled to air in early 2021.



