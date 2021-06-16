Prints from WhatsApp Web Will No Longer Be Accepted As Evidence In Court

WhatsApp: The Superior Court of Justice determined that, from now on, WhatsApp Web prints will no longer be accepted as evidence in courts. According to the Court, the screenshots are invalid because conversations can be manipulated, since messages can be deleted. Also, old or current parts of the dialogue may not have been included in the proofs.

The 6th STJ class highlighted that the WhatsApp feature deletes messages without leaving notifications, as in the case of the ‘delete just for me’ option. “Given that the company that provides the service, due to end-to-end encryption technology, does not store the content of users’ conversations on any server”, says the STJ’s decision.

How the decision was made

The decision came with the case of Filipe Rodrigues de Melo, accused by the Public Ministry of active corruption. The prosecution collected screenshots of conversations from a WhatsApp Web group. This is because conversations between the investigated and Lieutenant Colonel of the Military Police, Clóvis Pereira are recorded. In the messages, the two agree to fine companies Astrotur, RCR and Totality, competitors of Capibaribe Viagens, in which Filipe is a partner.

The defendant’s defense, however, asks that the evidence be annulled, as it does not prove authenticity. The request was denied and lawyers filed a request for habeas corpus for unlawful embarrassment.