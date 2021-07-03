Pringles Announces Special Limited Edition for Halo Fans

Pringles has made a really cool announcement for fans of the Halo franchise, especially for those eagerly awaiting the release of Halo Infinite this year, as a limited edition package will be released with the game’s theme! You can find them between July and September this year in the main super and hypermarket chains where you already buy your Pringles.

In total, there will be four collectible packages that will print our dear Master Chief, the protagonist of Halo Infinite and other games in the franchise. Of course, you must also be curious about the flavors, so we can already say that you will find the special cans in the Original and Cream and Onion flavors, which are the brand’s best sellers.

Other than that, Pringles will launch two limited flavors to make this partnership even more delicious, they are: Cheeseburger and Cheddar & Bacon. According to the brand, these flavors were listed by the gamer community as their favorite snacks when playing, so nothing better than seeing them as Pringles options.

It’s worth mentioning that Cristina Monteiro, Kellogg’s Category Marketing Director in Brazil, commented that “Authenticity is a core element for Pringles and a characteristic we see in our consumers, who are passionate about games and use the virtual world to express themselves in a way “The Halo franchise is a global phenomenon with a strong presence in the digital community.

It really is a great partnership for those who love Pringles products and want to enjoy new flavors while playing Halo Infinite, which will be released on Xbox Series X/S and PC later this year!