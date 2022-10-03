Princess Kate: Here’s how her children reacted to the engagement photo

Apparently, 40-year-old Princess Kate is not bored with her children! She and Prince William (40) have known each other for eleven years. Nine years later, in 2010, they announced their engagement. Next year they walked in front of the altar, and today they are the proud parents of their three children: Prince George (9), Princess Charlotte (7) and Prince Louis (4). Sometimes they can be real jokers. Kate unexpectedly gave a glimpse of such a funny moment with her offspring.

This week, Princess Kate visited Wales. There she talked to her fans. When a visitor raised a flag with a photo from her engagement to William, she shared the hilarious comments of her three children to the picture: “Mom, you look so young!” princess.

“My God, it’s because of our engagement! We always laugh about it. Despite the fact that we’ve been married for 11 years, we’ve been together twice as long, so it’s extraordinary,” Kate recalled one of the happiest days of her life. . “It’s nice to be back in Wales, because that’s where we lived before we started our family,” the princess recalled with her William.