Princess Diana’s sister asks Netflix to “warn”

Earl Earl Spencer has supported calls for the controversial show, The Crown, to have a warning for viewers. He made a series of very harsh statements to the Netflix series during a controversial interview.

“I think it would help The Crown enormously if, at the beginning of each episode, I said, ‘This isn’t true, but it’s based on some real events.’

He said that in this way, everyone would understand that it is drama. Noting that obviously Netflix wants to make a lot of money and that is why people are in that business of doing these things.

Earl Earl Spencer also revealed that the show’s producers approached him to film at the Althorn Estate, where he and Diana grew up. He added that his concern was that people would take the show as a realistic representation. The count said:

“Actually, The Crown asked if they could film at Althorp and I obviously said no.” He added, “The concern for me is that people watch a show like that and forget it’s fiction.

“They assume, especially foreigners, that Americans tell me they have seen The Crown as if they had taken a history lesson. Well, they haven’t. ”

Lord Spencer explained that his intention is to defend the memory of his late sister.

“I feel like it’s my duty to defend her when I can. She left me, for example, as guardian of her children, etc., so I feel that a trust was transmitted. So yes, I feel very passionately that I have a role to honor her memory. ”

Furthermore, in his determination to protect Diana’s legacy, Lord Spencer said the BBC has “very, very serious questions to answer” after journalist Martin Bashir used unethical techniques to secure his Panorama interview with the late Princess.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHayb80Ba2f/?utm_source=ig_embed



