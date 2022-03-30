Princess Charlotte was caught with a funny facial expression at Prince Philip’s memorial service: watch

Ruined! Princess Charlotte delightfully caught the attention of fans at the memorial service of her late great-grandfather Prince Philip when she made a silly face.

On Tuesday, March 29, the 6-year-old royal shuddered, looked to the left and made a facial expression similar to “ek” when she was sitting next to her older brother, Prince George.

This moment was seen by viewers who broadcast the service live from Westminster Abbey in London. Throughout the event, all eyes were riveted on Charlotte, who continued to grimace and smile from her bench.

The look when you see yourself on TV. #PrincePhilip (No copyright breach intended. Copyright BBC Television) pic.twitter.com/9Jsx0gT7Kp — Royal Reporter (@RoyalReporterUK) March 29, 2022

Charlotte, the only daughter of Prince William and Duchess Kate, also sat next to her 40-year-old mother during mass. The couple’s youngest child, Prince Louis, did not attend the ceremony.

When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Westminster Abbey, they took their children with them to meet with representatives of the clergy, including the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

Charlotte smiled as she greeted Welby, who leaned into her eyes to talk to her before taking his place in the church. Later, the baby was seen holding Kate’s hand as the family left the memorial.

39-year-old William and 8-year-old George, for their part, joined hands, leaving the service. The father and son duo, who are in line for the British throne after Prince Charles, were dressed in identical dark blue suits.

The service of thanksgiving for the life of the late Duke of Edinburgh took place almost a year after Philip died at the age of 99. His first funeral was held in April 2021, but representatives of charities and organizations in which the late royal worked were allowed to attend a special service on Tuesday. give him his due.

The church was attended by most of Philip’s relatives, including his wife of more than 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II. Their children, 73-year-old Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, also gathered to celebrate his life.

William’s brother, Prince Harry, was noticeably absent as he now resides in California with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 9 months.

A source exclusively told us at the time that Harry’s “heart is set on returning to the UK… but that will only happen if the government takes appropriate measures to protect his family.”