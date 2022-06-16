Prince William has revealed that his daughter, Princess Charlotte, has become a “budding star” of football

Queen of the field! Prince William admired the football skills of Princess Charlotte’s daughter — at her request.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis the sweetest moments of siblings’ lives

The 39-year-old Duke of Cambridge discussed the abilities of the 7-year-old royal during a visit to the England women’s national team on Wednesday, June 15. “Charlotte wanted me to tell you that she is really good at goal,” the former military pilot told the athletes. “She said: “Please tell them about it.” She is a rising star of the future.”

St Andrews University graduates also took home custom-made T-shirts for Charlotte and his sons Prince George, 8, and Prince Louis, 4. On each of the T-shirts, the names of the kids and their ages were indicated.

Charlotte was one of the stars of the platinum jubilee of her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, which took place earlier this month. When the celebration began with Trooping the Colour on June 2, the football enthusiast was photographed stopping her younger brother from waving while riding in a carriage to Buckingham Palace.

Prince William (center) poses in an England national team T-shirt with the names of his three children and with the players of the England women’s national football team during a visit to their training center at St. George’s Park in Burton-upon-Trent on June 15, 2022. Paul Ellis/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

A few days later, Charlotte took it upon herself to correct her older brother when she noticed that he put his hand on the balcony on the last day of the celebration on June 5. up.

Last month, William and Duchess Kate worked to make Charlotte’s birthday “special” after two years of modest celebrations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Kate and William have one important rule whenever it’s George, Charlotte and Louis’ birthday — they clear their schedules and avoid any work calls unless there’s an emergency so they can give their children all their attention,” an insider told us. Weekly at that time.

The 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge and her husband also presented their only daughter with a gift she had long dreamed of: a horse.

Prince George, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge. Tim Rook/Shutterstock

“The gift Charlotte wanted the most was a pony,” the source added. “She’s been taking riding lessons for over a year and is obsessed. William and Kate know that her passion for horseback riding is not a [phase] and eventually agreed to buy her.”

The couple threw two parties for their little girl: one with her family at Anmer Hall and one with school buddies at Kensington Palace.

“It was Charlotte’s first birthday party with all her friends,” an insider told us. “She’s such a popular little girl, and she loved being the center of attention every minute. Next to Charlotte, it is obvious that she has all the personality qualities to succeed in her future role. … Being in the public eye is natural for her – she rarely feels intimidated or complains about it. That’s what she really likes.”