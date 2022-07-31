Prince William and Princess Charlotte welcome Great Britain women’s soccer to the European Championship: “I hope you win”

Go ahead, team! On the eve of the match for the championship of England in the UEFA women’s Eurofinal, Prince William and his daughter Princess Charlotte expressed support for their players.

“We both want to wish the Lionesses good luck tonight,” the 40—year-old Duke of Cambridge said in an Instagram video on Sunday, July 31, sitting next to his 7-year-old daughter. competition, and we are rooting for you all the time.”

Prince William and Princess Charlotte. Courtesy of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Instagram

William’s baby daughter, who he shares with his wife Duchess Kate, was wearing a navy polka dot top with her long hair down as she cuddled up to her father. “Good luck, I hope you win,” the young royal added in her own social media post for the women’s soccer club. “Goodbye!”

The father and daughter duo’s Instagram video also contained a supportive caption that read: “Good luck today @Lionesses, we’re all rooting for you!”

William’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, also shared her best wishes for the England women’s national football team ahead of the big game. “I wish @Lionesses good luck in today’s final #WEURO2022,” the 96—year-old sovereign tweeted on Sunday, adding a smiley face with crossed fingers.

Charlotte not only supports the England national team, but is also a novice footballer herself.

“Charlotte wanted me to tell you that she is really good at goal,” the former military pilot, who also shares sons Prince George, 9, and Prince Louis, 4, with the 40—year-old Duchess of Cambridge, told the athletes during the performance. June visit. “She said: “Please tell them about it.” She is a rising star of the future.”

During William’s public appearance last month, he was also presented with miniature T-shirts for Charlotte and her brothers, each of which was decorated with their name and age on the back.

The Duke is also proud of his sport himself, although he has not tried to convince any of his children to support his favorite teams.

“I let him choose his own path. It’s about finding something that suits him,” the father of three said during an appearance on the podcast “This Peter Crouch” in July 2020, especially referring to his eldest son. “I like the values and spirit of the Aston Villa club. I want them to take care of the players and set a good example to the young fans. I want our children, when they go to the match, to leave with love for what they saw, enjoy it and see how their role models behave the way we all would like them to behave.”