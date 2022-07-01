Prince William and Prince Harry paid tribute to the memory of the late mother of Princess Diana on her 61st birthday

Prince William, Prince Harry and Princess Diana

To honor her memory. On the day when the late Princess Diana would have turned 61, Prince William and Prince Harry separately paid tribute to their mother and noted her influence on the world.

40-year-old William spoke about the legacy of the late royal family to the recipients of the Diana Award on Friday, July 1. “Congratulations on receiving the Diana Award today! You are part of an inspiring generation of young people who are changing the world with their actions, and I greatly admire your efforts,” he wrote in a letter to the award, which is awarded to people aged 9 to 25 years.

The Duke of Cambridge also called the laureates an “inspiration” for himself. “I really admire your efforts. Your stories are wonderful. Many of you face huge challenges in difficult times, but you are relentlessly breaking down barriers to create a better future for all of us,” he continued, referring to their social and humanitarian activities.

For a native of the UK who lost his mother in 1997 due to a car accident, seeing the hard work inspired by his mother’s act was exciting. “You really are the personification of my mother’s legacy, and I know she will be so proud of all of you,” he added. “I believe there is no better way to celebrate her life and work than to celebrate the incredible people who devote so much time and effort to helping others.”

37-year-old Harry, for his part, surprised the recipients with a virtual appearance at the ceremony. “Today we reflect on the fact that my mother would have turned 61. And this year is also the 25th anniversary of her death,” the Duke of Sussex explained. “There hasn’t been a day in the last two and a half decades when I haven’t thought about the mark she left not only on me and my brother, but on our entire lives.”

“I see her legacy in all of you,” he continued. “I see her legacy in the Diana Award community, which spans several generations. I see her legacy every time I meet with families, youth and children from all over the world. And I see my mom’s legacy when I look at my kids every day.”

Harry also used his platform to talk about current issues in the world. “My mother instilled in me and all of us the desire to speak and fight for a better world. And now, as a husband and parent, my mother’s voice sounds even stronger in my life,” he added. “All of you helped keep her voice alive by showing the world how important every little action is, how kindness is still valued and how our world can become a better place if we decide to make it that way.”

The royal added: “To everyone who participates in this day, know that you already matter, and we need you to continue to change the situation. Never give up the idea that each of you can achieve lasting and much-needed changes.”

The late Princess of Wales has died at the age of 36 after being injured in a car crash in Paris. At the time of her death, William was 15 years old, and his younger brother, Prince Harry, was 12. The brothers, who were going through a rift after Harry’s departure from his royal duties, had previously reunited to honor their mother with a statue they commissioned 20 years after her death.

“Today, when our mother would have turned 60, we remember her love, strength and character — qualities that made her a force for good all over the world, changing countless lives for the better,” the joint statement reads. A reunion at Kensington Palace in London for the opening in July 2021. “Every day we wish she was still with us, and we hope that this statue will forever remain a symbol of her life and her legacy.”