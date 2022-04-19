Prince William and Duchess Kate’s children George, Charlotte and Louis were “chocolate” after the sugar Easter

“On the Saturday before Easter, Kate and the kids baked a chocolate cake topped with Cadburys mini eggs,” an insider tells us.

The 39-year-old Duke and 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge went out on Sunday, April 17, together with their two eldest children, 8-year-old Prince George and 6-year-old Princess Charlotte, for Easter Mass at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The couple’s youngest son, three-year-old Prince Louis, did not attend the morning service. However, both George and Charlotte were dressed in identical blue outfits that were in harmony with their parents during their first official appearance at Easter.

The family later reunited with Louis and “went Easter egg hunting after church,” according to the source.

Ahead of the event, Kate went shopping at the local Waitrose grocery store to buy some goodies, and an insider told us that the Duchess “also made each of her children an Easter egg with their name written in powdered sugar.”

Cambridge “made sure that they limit sugar consumption to George, Charlotte and Louis,” says the source, noting that “Easter weekend is a one—off” filled with sweets.

“By the end of the long weekend, the kids were pretty scared,” the insider adds.

The royal family’s busy weekend is a departure from their 2021 festivities, when William and Kate decided to stay at their home in Norfolk, England, amid the COVID—19 crisis. The group was also unable to attend its regular church celebrations last year as the pandemic continued.

William and Kate returned to their Easter traditions earlier this month, but Queen Elizabeth II did not gather at St. George’s Chapel for Sunday Mass.

However, a few days before the holiday, the 95-year-old Queen was visited by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were heading to the Netherlands for the 2022 Invictus Games. A representative of the couple confirmed on Thursday, April 14, that they landed in London and spent time with Elizabeth.

The 37-year-old Duke and 40-year-old Duchess of Sussex were “very excited” to be reunited with Her Majesty, a source told us on Tuesday, April 19. “Harry and Meghan had a great time seeing the Queen again,” the insider added.

The duo’s meeting with the Queen was the first time Meghan has returned to the UK since she and Harry gave up their duties as senior members of the royal family in early 2020 and moved to California with their two children: Archie, 2, and Lily, 10 months. .

The visit “was very civil and friendly,” a third source told us, adding that Harry’s father, Prince Charles, was also on hand to see the couple during their short stop. William, for his part, was skiing while his brother was in town, and an insider noted: “Harry will be back for a visit soon and hopes to see William in person.”