Prince Philip dies at the age of 99

It was announced that Prince Philip, the wife of Queen Elizabeth of England, passed away.The wife of Queen Elizabeth II of England and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was 99 years old.

“Her Majesty The Queen, with great sorrow, announced the death of her beloved husband, Her Majesty Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Her Majesty passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,” said Buckingham Palace in a statement.

Philip Mountbatten married Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, then princess, in 1947.

Born in Corfu in Greece and given the title of Prince of Greece and Denmark when he was born, Mountbatten was exiled with his family after the revolution in Greece.