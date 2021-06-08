Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake Won’t Be at E3 and Comes Out in 2022

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, In addition to confirming the new name of Rainbow Six: Quarantine, Ubisoft also revealed that Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will only arrive in 2022 and will not be at E3 2021, skipping Ubisoft Forward at the event.

The game was originally planned for the end of 2020, was pushed back to 2021 (no date set) and now has a release date of 2022. According to the team of developers at Ubisoft, the game is progressing well in production, but there is no news yet to be revealed in the moment.

Putting a bit of context into the situation, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake was announced in 2020, but received a lot of negative reviews regarding the graphics, which seemed dated to many fans. Since then, the title has been postponed twice.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will arrive in 2022 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.