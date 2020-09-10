Prince of Persia: the Sands of Time Remake revealed video

A short video of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has appeared on Uplay, Ubisoft’s own play store. The game is expected to be announced at tonight’s Ubisoft Forward event.

French game developer Ubisoft, the company behind many popular game series such as Watch Dogs, Assassin’s Creed, and Tom Clancy, will hold an online event called Ubisoft Forward tonight at 22:00 and it seems like one of the games to be announced at the event has emerged.

A short clip leaked from the Russian version of Uplay, Ubisoft’s own game store, shows the announcement of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, originally released in 2008, at tonight’s Ubisoft Forward event.

Both the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake logo and the revamped graphics can be clearly seen in the video with Russian subtitles. Nevertheless, we have to wait for the launch tonight to find out exactly what innovations the revamped game will offer.

For those who do not know; Prince of Persia, which appeared as a platform-type game developed by Jordan Mechner in 1989, later became a stand-alone brand and 15 different Prince of Persia games were released in the past 30 years.



