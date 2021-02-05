Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake postponed

Ubisoft announced on Friday (05) that Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will be postponed yet again. The developers have not established a new publication date, which remains undetermined until the time of this publication.

“This extra period of development will make it possible for our teams to deliver a new remake and at the same time be faithful to the original,” Ubisoft said in a statement made by social media.

This is the second postponement of the game that was initially scheduled for January 21, but in December last year the company pointed out that the game would only be released on March 18, 2021.

“Since the announcement of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake in September, we’ve seen a lot of feedback from our beloved franchise. And it is your passion and support that is guiding our development team to make the best game possible, ”said the statement.

Classic remake

Before being postponed, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake had been announced in September during the Ubisoft Forward event and is expected to arrive soon. The game has been updated to run on the Assassin’s Creed series Anvil engine, with new features, new camera and new controls.

The title will also have new captures of movements and voices as well, with Prince’s original actor Yuri Lowenthal back in the role and Canadian actress Supinder Wraich cast as Farah. The game has been in production since 2018 and has also had its pre-sale bonuses revealed.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will arrive on Xbox One, PS4 and PC, but now with no release date.

