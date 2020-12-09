Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake postponed

Ubisoft communicates the change of date of the title, initially planned for January, with the aim of guaranteeing a quality according to what is expected.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is delayed until March 18, 2021. Ubisoft has issued a statement to confirm that the game, initially announced in September’s Ubisoft Forward dated January 21, 2021, needs a couple more months of development in order to meet the quality standards expected by the company.

The French firm, which regrets giving the news, has addressed the community with a clear message: “it is the right decision.” In the note, they accuse the circumstances experienced throughout the year 2020, agitated by COVID-19, which has ended up disrupting the scheduling plans of not only this but more projects (Far Cry 6, for example, is also delayed). The plan to launch it at a reduced price continues.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake wants to be faithful to the original at all levels; that requires a little more time. They appreciate the understanding and support received by true fans of the series.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, a modernized classic

Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Bombay are the teams immersed in this remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. PS4, Xbox One and PC players (via Uplay, Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store) will be able to enter this reinterpretation of the original work under the Anvil engine, an engine dedicated to the occasion that we already know from the Assassin’s Creed saga since 2007 .

Based on the. A 2003 title for Xbox, PS2, GameCube and PC, it will not only be a graphical update, but will also recreate the entire combat, control and puzzle system, including new camera angles and sequences. Those who pre-order this Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will be able to access a special pack with outfits and other cosmetic aspects such as filters and weapons, among other graphic options that do not affect the gameplay.



