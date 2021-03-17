Prince of Persia Remake: list of trophies leaks online

The list of trophies for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake was leaked on Tuesday (16). According to the website Exophase, the title will feature 25 trophies including the platinum one, and all players can now check what awaits them to obtain the 100%.

According to the selection of trophies released by the site, fans of Prince of Persia Remake should not have too many problems to obtain the platinum, since the short list of trophies has nothing to do with modes of difficulty or with collectibles. Thus, winning the 7 gold, 7 silver, 10 bronze and the maximum prize of the platinians on duty will require only a few skill moves, gameplay actions and progression in the story. Check out the full list below.

Platinum

Win Them All! – Get each trophy

Gold

A Difficult Decision – Defeat your father

The Elevator – Survive the elevator struggle

The Great Fight – Kill the Vizier

There Is Always Time For A Drink – Drink During Combat

Crowd Control – Stun 4 enemies at the same time

Sand Enemies – Defeat 15 enemies in a row without taking damage

Without Respect – Drink while a frozen enemy is slowly falling

Silver

Full Circle – Activate the palace defense system

Príncipe da Luz – Solve the Learning Hall puzzle

Good time – Share a night of love with Farah

Flying Circus – Jump over 2 different enemies while in slow motion

Scapegoat – Freeze the same enemy 5 times

Hidden Doors – Find the secret level

Mega freeze – Perform a mega freeze during combat

Gold

Sand Bearer – Get the Dagger of Time

Visionary – See your first vision

Sword of Strength – Get the first sword

Supreme Sword – Get the ultimate sword

I May Need Them – Collect a cloud of sand

Water is Life – Find a Secret Source

Any Water is Good Water – Drink water from a waterfall

It Never Happened … – Rewind for the first time

… I am not going. I swear – Rewind 25 times.

Fiery Look – Look at Farah very closely.

So far, there is no release date for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake. However, with the release of the game’s trophies, everything indicates that players of PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC should not wait long to play it.