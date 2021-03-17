Prince of Persia Remake: list of trophies leaks online

The list of trophies for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake was leaked on Tuesday (16). According to the website Exophase, the title will feature 25 trophies including the platinum one, and all players can now check what awaits them to obtain the 100%.
According to the selection of trophies released by the site, fans of Prince of Persia Remake should not have too many problems to obtain the platinum, since the short list of trophies has nothing to do with modes of difficulty or with collectibles. Thus, winning the 7 gold, 7 silver, 10 bronze and the maximum prize of the platinians on duty will require only a few skill moves, gameplay actions and progression in the story. Check out the full list below.
Platinum
Win Them All! – Get each trophy
Gold
A Difficult Decision – Defeat your father
The Elevator – Survive the elevator struggle
The Great Fight – Kill the Vizier
There Is Always Time For A Drink – Drink During Combat
Crowd Control – Stun 4 enemies at the same time
Sand Enemies – Defeat 15 enemies in a row without taking damage
Without Respect – Drink while a frozen enemy is slowly falling
Silver
Full Circle – Activate the palace defense system
Príncipe da Luz – Solve the Learning Hall puzzle
Good time – Share a night of love with Farah
Flying Circus – Jump over 2 different enemies while in slow motion
Scapegoat – Freeze the same enemy 5 times
Hidden Doors – Find the secret level
Mega freeze – Perform a mega freeze during combat
Gold
Sand Bearer – Get the Dagger of Time
Visionary – See your first vision
Sword of Strength – Get the first sword
Supreme Sword – Get the ultimate sword
I May Need Them – Collect a cloud of sand
Water is Life – Find a Secret Source
Any Water is Good Water – Drink water from a waterfall
It Never Happened … – Rewind for the first time
… I am not going. I swear – Rewind 25 times.
Fiery Look – Look at Farah very closely.
So far, there is no release date for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake. However, with the release of the game’s trophies, everything indicates that players of PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC should not wait long to play it.