Prince of Persia remake could be announced next week

In August, a Guatemalan retailer listed the remake of Prince of Persia as a future game for PS4 and Nintendo Switch. And yesterday (03), Jason Schreier, a journalist at Blooberg News, said that the project will be announced at the next Ubisoft Forward, which will take place on September 10.

“They were planning a new Ubisoft Forward, in which they would announce a lot of games, like the remake of Prince of Persia that leaked a few weeks ago,” said the journalist during the Triple Click podcast.

Now we will have to wait until next Thursday to find out if Schreier is really right …



