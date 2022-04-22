Prince Louis is all smiles playing on the beach in new portraits ahead of his 4th birthday

Fun in the sun! Prince William and Kate Middleton have posted new photos of their youngest son Prince Louis on the beach in honor of his birthday.

“Tomorrow will be 4 years old!” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote on their official Instagram account on Friday, April 22.

In a series of photos taken by 40-year-old Kate, the young prince smiles at the camera, running barefoot on the sand near the family’s country house in Norfolk, England, and playfully holding a cricket ball. Members of the royal family previously caught a glimpse of their holiday home in April 2021 to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary.

Portraits of Louis outdoors are a suitable way to celebrate his birthday, judging by how the family plans to celebrate their baby’s big day.

“He’s going to have a little birthday party on Saturday to celebrate the occasion,” the insider continued. “Louis is so glad he turned 4!”

While Sunday, April 23, will be dedicated to Louis, another royal insider teased that the Duke and Duchess are thinking about expanding their family of five, which will make Louis the second youngest child in Cambridge. (Louis is the younger brother of Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 6.)

“Having four children has always been part of Kate’s plan,” a source told us in February. “She shelved the idea when [the coronavirus pandemic] broke out, but now there’s light at the end of the vaccine tunnel and [George and Charlotte] are due back at school in April. She feels that she is ready to start a new attempt.”

“However, it took Kate some time to convince William,” the insider continued. “He said that three children is more than enough. The thought of having four of them made him feel overwhelmed. … But Kate’s desire to have another child inspired him, and, after all, he loves and appreciates a safe family environment that he never had as a child. Why not make it bigger? After taking some time to think about it, he’s on the same page and looking forward to the future.”

Later that month, Kate joked that watching young children during royal engagements made her “very thoughtful.”

She added: “William is always worried about me dating kids under 1. I come home and say, “Let’s have another one.”

Louis turns 4 just two days after his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, celebrated her birthday. On Thursday, April 21, Her Majesty celebrated her 96th birthday. In honor of the big day, the royal family shared a new portrait of the matriarch.

“On the eve of the Queen’s 96th birthday tomorrow, @royalwindsorhorseshow released a new photo of Her Majesty with her two fallen ponies, Bayback Katie and Bayback Nightingale,” the official Instagram page of the royal family signed a new portrait of the sovereign on Wednesday, April. 20. “This picture, taken last month on the grounds of Windsor Castle, is the fourth in a series of photographs released by the Royal Windsor Horse Show, after pictures dedicated to the Golden Jubilee, Platinum Jubilee and 90th anniversary of Her Majesty.”

Scroll down to see new photos of Louis:

have a ball

Prince Louis takes a break from the game to take a picture with a cricket ball in his hands.

Smile and bear it

Baby, who will soon be 4 years old, smiles while relaxing on the beach.

On the go

A grinning Louis runs along the seashore.

Excellent picture

Kate took portraits of her youngest son on the eve of his birthday.