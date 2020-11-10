Prince Harry was prevented from putting on a flower crown

Prince Harry, who served in the British army, wanted to collaborate in the act of honoring those who fell for the country but was rejected.

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to disassociate themselves from the British royal family last January, which led to the loss of some rights, such as no longer having the title of Royal Highness and receiving public funding. The statement from Buckingham Palace already made it clear by then: “they are no longer active members of the royal family.”

So up to now, there are many restrictions for both, such as, for example, Harry has been denied the request to bring a wreath of flowers on his behalf during the act for the fallen for the country that took place last Sunday at the memorial. national in London, an act attended by the entire royal family and which Elizabeth II herself always observes from a nearby balcony.

There are restrictions between both former partners

On the other hand, Prince William and Prince Charles were among the royals who left tributes to the fallen. While Prince Harry, who served in the British Army for 10 years, rose to the rank of Captain and served two tours of duty in Afghanistan, had requested that a wreath be placed in his name, given that he now lives in the United States. and could not come personally.

According to information from Somagnews, Prince Harry felt “saddened and disappointed” and although he understands “that he does not have the same formal role in the family that he used to have,” he felt upset that his request to collaborate was denied. tribute.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan Markle, who are still Dukes of Sussex, paid their own tribute to the fallen in Los Angeles, in a private ceremony at the National Cemetery, where wreaths were placed on the graves of two soldiers who fought to the Commonwealth armed forces.



