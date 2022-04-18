Prince Harry talks about visiting Queen Elizabeth II with his wife Meghan Markle: “It was great to see her”

After his recent reunion with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry reflected on the “great” stop made before his appearance at the Invictus Games with Meghan Markle.

“She had a lot of messages for the Great Britain team, which I have already passed on to most of them,” the 37—year-old Duke of Sussex told BBC One reporters during a TV show dedicated to the Invictus Games, which was broadcast on Monday, April 18, referring to an international sporting event. “So, it was great to see her. I’m sure she would like to be here if she could.”

Harry’s comments came after a representative of the 40-year-old Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed on Friday, April 15, that the couple had stopped at Windsor Castle to spend time with the 95-year-old monarch. Their surprise visit marks the first time Harry and Meghan have made a joint trip to the UK after giving up their top royal duties.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, initially hit the headlines when they announced their plans to give up their roles in 2020. They confirmed that the decision was made in February 2021, and moved to Montecito, California, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Later, the California native spoke about how much she struggled during her stay in the UK.

“I just didn’t see the solution. I sit up at night and just don’t understand how it all happens,” Megan said in a candid interview with CBS in March 2021, referring to the British press. “I realized that all this is happening only because I’m breathing. I was very ashamed to say this at the time and ashamed to admit it to Harry, especially because I know how many losses he suffered. But I knew that if I didn’t say it, I would do it. I just didn’t want to live anymore. And it was a very clear, real and frightening constant thought.”

Harry, for his part, reflected on the death of his late mother, Princess Diana, and the role played by the British press. “I know this story too well. I lost my mother because of this artificially created rabies, and I don’t want to lose the mother of my children because of the same thing,” he added then about his mother’s car accident in 1997.

After their move, Harry returned for the funeral of his late grandfather, Prince Philip, in April 2021. Three months later, he returned again to unveil the statue of Princess Diana with his brother, Prince William, in July 2021. Megan is part of it, stayed in the US amid her second pregnancy last year. The graduates of “Force Majeure” have a son Archie, 2 years old, and a daughter Lilibet, 10 months, with her husband.