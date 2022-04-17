Prince Harry spoke about Archie’s career aspirations at the Invictus Games opening ceremony

Like every little boy. Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor is just a kid who wants to fly, Prince Harry said during his speech at the 2022 Invictus Games.

The 37-year-old Duke of Sussex spoke at the opening ceremony of an international sporting event in The Hague in the Netherlands on Saturday, April 16. “When I talk to my son Archie about who he wants to become when he grows up, sometimes it’s an astronaut. Other days it’s a pilot. Obviously a helicopter pilot,” he said when 38-year-old Meghan Markle was spotted giggling in the audience.

A 2-year-old keeps his options open. Archie sometimes wants to be a “Quasi—Octonaut,” Harry said. — If you’re laughing, then you’ve seen it.

A quasi—adventurous cat who wears a pirate costume from a British children’s TV series (which a family from California can enjoy via Netflix when they are in the US).

“But I remind him that no matter who you want to be when you grow up, your character is most important,” the Archewell Foundation co—founder told Invictus Games participants, all of whom are wounded, wounded or sick veterans. “And nothing would make his mom and me more proud than to see that he has the character we see in front of us: YOU.”

The native of England continued: “You as a community have overcome enormous difficulties, and together you heal and teach the world on your way. And you, as individuals, are wealthy, persistent, strong and warm-hearted people. You have the heart of Invictus.

In conclusion, he said: “Your collective stories will be woven into history books, and we thank you for that. We thank you for strengthening our steadfastness, knowing that with courage you can overcome everything.”

It was the first time Meghan had visited the royal family since she and her husband stepped down from their positions as senior members of the royal family in 2020. The couple moved to Montecito, California, amid the coronavirus pandemic, which made the trip risky. Although Harry returned to his native country to attend Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021 and unveil a statue of his late mother, Princess Diana, on the grounds of Kensington Palace in July 2021, Meghan did not accompany him during Lily’s birth in June 2021.