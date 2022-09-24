Prince Harry refused to meet his brother William?

More and more details are being found out. The relationship between brothers Prince Harry (38) and Prince William (40) has been strained for a long time. When the former announced in 2020 that he and his wife Duchess Meghan (41) wanted to give up royal duties and emigrate to the United States, there was silence for a long time. However, new insider reports show that even before that, Harry was moving further and further away from his brother and avoiding his conversations.

It is said that after the documentary “Harry and Meghan: An African Journey” was released in 2019, William noticed how unhappy the couple was. He then tried to contact his younger brother, as shown in Valentine Lowe’s new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown. But Harry probably didn’t want that because he was afraid that this conversation might leak out. “He was so concerned that Williams’ team might leak information about the visit to the press that he would rather not allow it than risk the newspapers finding out about it,” the author wrote.

The decision belongs to the son of King Charles III. (73) but not easily. Because he was initially surprised that William made a move towards him. “This made Harry and Meghan skidded. What should they do? At first, Harry was in favor,” the author said. But the 38-year-old did not want William’s attempt to reconcile to become public at the time.

