Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Netflix are allegedly having problems, and this may postpone their story “indefinitely”

In 2020 and 2021, after breaking away from their royal duties, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle figured out what to do next. They stayed with Tyler Perry for a while, then moved to Montecito, California, took part in a high-profile interview with Oprah and signed a contract with Netflix. The latter brought the former “Force Majeure” actress back into the game of show business, but now it looks like there may be problems in paradise between the couple and the streamer.

Insiders talked about what’s going on behind the scenes of the couple’s latest streaming project. The two are expected to have the premiere of an upcoming documentary series about their lives, but according to one person who spoke to Page Six, it seems the couple may change their minds.

”Harry and Meghan are having second thoughts on their own story, on their own project.”

The same Netflix source noted that the “significant” issues the couple continues to make are leading them down a path where the documentary series could be postponed “indefinitely.” But it looks like the streamer is trying to figure it out.

They have made serious requests for the return of content that they themselves provided — to the point that some Netflix employees believe that if this is granted, it will actually postpone the project indefinitely. Netflix supports the filmmakers.

Note also that the second source also mentioned to the publication that the situation could be terrible, calling the couple “panic”, even when it comes to minor events arising in the documentary series. For example, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly even upset about the “basic language” and other aspects of any written production. So it’s hard to say exactly how things are, although the situation does seem to exist, especially considering that this is not the only problem that reportedly arose during the filming of the series.

Previously, there were rumors that the couple and the streamer could not agree on when the show should take place as part of the Netflix TV schedule. The company allegedly wanted those with a Netflix subscription to be able to watch the series around the same time Sussex’s memoirs came out this year, but the couple wanted to wait until 2023. Now even Harry’s memoir is slated for 2023 after getting pushed back from this year’s fall release, so there have been a lot of rescheduling dates, regardless of any behind-the-scenes drama.

It could just be a waiting game for the series, or it could be another case of Meghan Markle’s Netflix production eventually taking a back seat. Back in May, the network put an end to its animated series “Pearl” as part of a wave of cuts from the streamer. Netflix canceled a lot of shows after one season, but it happened even earlier on the production schedule. Markle quickly deleted the production information from Archewell Productions’ website after the news was announced.

Meanwhile, it has been said that Prince Harry and Meghan will have the final say in what gets on our TV screams… if the production ever hits these screens.