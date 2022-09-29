Prince Harry is said to be “obsessed” with Archie’s personal life

What does Prince Harry (38) say about these statements? A member of the royal family is enjoying life with his wife Duchess Meghan (41 years old). The couple met in 2016 – two years later, the dream wedding took place at Windsor Castle. In 2019, her first child was born, which made family happiness perfect. But after his retirement, the couple had to face new accusations again and again. Now there are new rumors about Harry!

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Fox News Digital that the 38-year-old man was “obsessed” with not sharing with the public the birth of his three-year-old son Archie. But they say that Megan did not want to give her firstborn to the whole world: “Megan considered all this barbarism and did not want to participate in it. Initially, Megan didn’t even want to have a baby in the hospital.”

According to Kinsey, 40-year-old William was not at all happy with his brother’s decision: “[…] Prince William didn’t understand the deviation from protocol and was so unhappy with the drama that it took them several days to pick up the baby. could.” It is said that for the palace, this is the first sign that Harry and Meghan are distancing themselves from the royal family and going their own way.