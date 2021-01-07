Prince Harry is returning to England for the first time

Last year, Prince Harry (36) and Duchess Meghan (39) caused a lot of commotion with their retreat from royal life. By moving to Canada and a little later to California, they also ensured spatial distance from England and their royal family. But even if the two have turned their backs on royal obligations: They cannot completely break away from the family obligations .

Because on June 10th there is a really big birthday: Harry’s grandfather Prince Philip will be 100 years old. And although the Queen’s husband (94) is not exactly known as a party animal and the current situation does not allow for huge frenzy anyway, the fledgling prince seems to be planning a visit, as the US magazine People reports, citing insider circles. “The coming year can help our families heal,” the couple is quoted as saying. Maybe that would also be the opportunity for Harry to improve the tense relationship with brother William (38) a little.

And if Harry, who hasn’t set foot on British soil for months, is already there, he and William will have a particularly intimate event in July to mark the 60th birthday of Princess Diana : In memory of Her mother, who died in 1997, the two brothers will unveil a statue of her at Kensington Palace.