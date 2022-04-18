Prince Harry has high hopes for Archie and Lily: “It won’t be easy”

He wants the best for his children. Prince Harry was asked about his hopes and dreams for his son Archie, 2, and daughter Lilibet, 10 months.

During the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured or disabled veterans, the 37-year-old Duke of Sussex met with two child reporters from Kindercorrespondent to discuss competitions in the Netherlands. “What do you want for Archie and Lilibet?” asked 11-year-old Sofia in an interview published on Sunday, April 17.

The veteran did not let up. “To grow up in a better world,” Prince Harry replied. “To grow up in a fairer world, a safer world, a more equal world.”

Harry shares Lily and Archie with his wife Meghan Markle, whom he married in May 2018. The couple retired as senior members of the royal family in 2020, but continued to participate in many charity events after moving to Montecito, California.

The co-founder of the Archewell Foundation continued, telling teenage correspondents: “It won’t be easy, but I will never, never, never rest until I, as a parent, at least try to make the world a better place for them. Because we are responsible for ensuring that the world is the way it is now. And I don’t think we should have children in this world unless we commit to making it better for them. We can’t steal your future.”

The sixth in line to the throne was happy to chat about his kids at the Invictus Games. On Saturday, April 16, the Duke spoke about his son’s dreams, addressing all veteran participants at the opening ceremony.

“When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to become when he grows up, sometimes it’s an astronaut. Other days it’s a pilot. Obviously a helicopter pilot,” Harry told the crowd in The Hague. He jokingly added that Archie sometimes wants to be a “quasi—octonaut,” Harry said. — If you’re laughing, then you’ve seen it.

“But I remind him that it doesn’t matter who you want to be when you grow up, your character is most important,” Harry said. “And nothing would make his mom and me more proud than to see that he has the character we see in front of us: YOU.”

While 40-year-old Meghan and Harry celebrated Easter at the Invictus Games, Prince William and Duchess Kate staged a more traditional celebration in England. They went to Mass at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle with their eldest children: Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 6. Queen Elizabeth II was not present.