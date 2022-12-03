Prince Harry Banned a School Friend From Attending The Wedding Because of Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle is often accused of pushing Prince Harry away from his father and other family members. Many royal experts have criticized Markle for creating a wedge between King Charles III and the royal prince. Meanwhile, Prince William and Prince Harry also broke up after the Prince of Wales advised his younger brother not to rush into a relationship with a former American actress.

We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. SPARE, the highly anticipated #PrinceHarryMemoir, will be published on January 10, 2023. Learn more at https://t.co/L0I4CT4flH pic.twitter.com/iqdBjBwkWE — Random House Group (@randomhouse) October 27, 2022

Now it is assumed that Prince Harry stopped communicating with one of his close school friends Tom Inskip because of Meghan Markle. Inskip, known as Skippy, was a guest at the Sussex’s lavish royal wedding on May 19, 2018 at Windsor Castle. However, he and his wife were absent from the evening reception, which caused a lot of surprise. The royal authors reflected on Skippy’s absence at the wedding of his childhood friends.

Prince Harry was unhappy with Tom Inskip because of his comments about Meghan Markle

In their book “In Search of Freedom”, royal authors Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie revealed the reason why Tom Inskip missed the wedding evening of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. According to royal writers, the Duke of Sussex was very hurt by Skippy’s comments about his relationship with Markle. Skippy advised his childhood friend to slow down the pace of their relationship. He wanted the Sussexes to have a live relationship before tying the knot.

Although Inskip had no malicious intentions, Prince Harry took offense and thus forbade him to attend his wedding party. It is noteworthy that Skippy and his wife Lara attended the wedding and the dinner reception, as they were hosted by Queen Elizabeth II. In addition, Caroline Durand and Omid Scobie said that Inskip expressed his disappointment with his other friends. He believed that the graduates of “Force Majeure” had changed his friend too much and lost him.

“Many of Harry’s old friends said that the evening guest list was the Prince and his fiancee’s way of saying, ‘These are the people we want to see in our lives moving forward,'” the two authors further wrote in the book, as mentioned by the Hindustan Times.

What do you think about the fact that the Duke forbade his old friend to attend one of his wedding celebrations? Share it with us in the comments.