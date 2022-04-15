Prince Harry and Meghan Markle secretly visited Queen Elizabeth II in the UK after leaving the royal family

Back on royal soil! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Queen Elizabeth II in the United Kingdom.

A representative of the 37-year-old Duke of Sussex and the 40-year-old Duchess of Sussex confirmed on Thursday, April 14, that the couple had arrived in England before their joint performance at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands at the end of the week. Royal reporter Omid Scobie. It is reported that the couple stopped by Windsor Castle to spend time with Harry’s 95-year-old grandmother.

The couple’s visit marks the first time the Force Majeure graduates have flown across the ocean since she and her husband moved to Montecito, California, following their royal departure in 2020. The veteran of the armed forces, for his part, had previously returned to his native country to attend the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip in April 2021 and the unveiling of a statue of his late mother, Princess Diana, on the grounds of Kensington Palace in July 2021. Megan, with whom Harry has a son Archie, 2 years old, and daughter Lilibet, 9 months, did not accompany him on trips.

Last month, members of the royal family gathered to pay tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh at a memorial service almost a year after his death at the age of 99. Harry, for his part, was not present due to the ongoing security case. Earlier, he petitioned for a judicial review of the decision of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, claiming that he could not personally finance the police protection of his family abroad.

“Prince Harry inherited a security threat at birth, for life. He remains sixth in line to the throne, has served two combat tours in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been subjected to well—documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats,” his official representative said in a January statement. “Although his role in the Institution has changed, his profile as a member of the royal family has not changed. There is no threat to him and his family.”

The Archewell co-founders, who married in May 2018, announced in January 2020 that they were stepping down as senior members of the British royal family.

“Today, my family held very constructive discussions about the future of my grandson and his family,” the monarch said in a statement. “My family and I fully support Harry and Meghan’s desire to start a new life as a young family. While we would prefer them to remain full members of the royal family, we respect and understand their desire to live a more independent family life while remaining a valuable part of my family.”

Buckingham Palace confirmed in February 2021 that the couple’s departure would be permanent.