Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Once Hired a Convict As a Personal Bodyguard

No matter how hard the Sussex tried to settle everything, chaos has now become inevitable in their every action. Someone because of their ignorance, someone because of the blatant outrage of the media, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spoiling a lot. In fact, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hired a bodyguard to keep their family safe, even that turned out to be nothing short of a contradiction.

The reports say that a couple who fled the country mistakenly hired a convicted criminal as their defender. The bodyguard, who was reportedly a police officer, has been accused of gross violence in the past. A backlash erupts as royal experts claim they wouldn’t have done it if they knew the backstory. However, Markle and the Prince have not yet made a decision on this.

The bodyguard of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is a convicted felon.

The Daily Mail recently published that their bodyguard Pere Daobri was once accused of domestic violence in 2016. The 51-year-old former policeman brutally beat and tortured his wife for some unspoken trifles. During his conviction for assault, his wife had severe wounds and swelling on various parts of her body, including her neck and back. Paparazzi spotted him recently with a duet a month later. Apparently he was taking Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage in Windsor to London’s Euston Station.

Insiders have raised questions about Meghan Markle’s position on the oppression of women by the hands of a chauvinistic society. The Duchess has repeatedly said that women are often deprived of their basic rights to a decent life. From her weekly podcasts to various public campaigns, she has always advocated for meeting the basic needs of American citizens. Consequently, using someone as such with a past that completely contradicted her own ideologies did not suit many.

In fact, today Meghan Markle is going to attend an event called “The Power of Women” at the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown hotel. Last year, she went to the U.S. Senate to vouch for a bill on paid leave for all before the then Speaker of the House of Representatives. Therefore, it is not yet known what measures they will take against the accused bodyguard.

