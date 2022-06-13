Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not get positive emotions from the weekend dedicated to the platinum anniversary of Prince Charles — Royal commentator

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly seen leaving Clarence House, the London home of Prince Charles, during the Platinum Jubilee weekend. According to a royal commentator, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a “formal meeting” with Prince Charles. They added that although the couple hoped for reconciliation, there were no “touchy feelings” from Prince Charles.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not communicate with Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles during their first platinum anniversary.

Meghan and Harry appeared together for the first time in the UK after leaving the post of senior members of the royal family in 2020 during the weekend dedicated to the Platinum anniversary. On June 3, 2022, they attended the National Thanksgiving Service.

The service, held at St. Paul’s Cathedral, was dedicated to honoring Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Although the monarch was not there (she refused to participate in the event the day before), there were many members of the royal family.

Meghan and Harry arrived hand in hand. They were flanked by Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank in the second row. While Harry allegedly displayed disturbing body language, he and Meghan had lighter moments during the service.

One thing they didn’t do? Chat with senior members of the royal family. Charles, Camilla Parker-Bowles, Prince William and Kate Middleton were sitting on the opposite side of the aisle. This means that the cameras didn’t catch a glimpse of Harry with his father or brother.

According to the British Express, Royally Us host Kristin Ross asked: “We’ve seen some reports that Meghan and Harry have been spotted leaving Charles’ house. Is there any truth in this? Do we know what they were talking about? And perhaps this pushed us to eliminate any of these faults?”

In response, Anderson said that before the “formal meeting”, Meghan and Harry hoped for a truce or a better understanding with Charles. However, this was not what they got.

“Well, I understand that it was a formal meeting and there was no real breakthrough,” he shared. “And I have a feeling that Prince Harry definitely went there in the hope of some kind of reconciliation. But there were no touchy vibrations in his direction. So I think the curtain has come down.”

There is allegedly “a lot of distrust” between the royal family and Prince Harry.

According to Palace Papers author Tina Brown, the royal family doesn’t understand Harry. She told 60 Minutes Australia that the Duke of Sussex’s relatives don’t understand what he’s doing.

“Harry has said his word more than once. He will continue to have his say,” Brown said. “There is a fear of trust. There is a lot of distrust right now.”

She went on to say that members of the royal family are “baffled” by Harry’s willingness to talk about the royal family. Moreover, they do not know exactly this version of the 37-year-old man.

“One of the things I’ve heard from members of the royal family all the time is that ‘we don’t recognize Prince Harry.’ We don’t understand why he does it. We just don’t understand it,” Brown said.

Saying that it seems like Harry has “suddenly freed himself” from “restrictions,” the author said that the father of two seems to have a “destructive” desire to “blab whatever is on his mind.”