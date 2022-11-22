Prince Harry and Meghan Markle convey their warm wishes to longtime friend Elton John in connection with his retirement

While members of the royal family are usually not overly affectionate in public, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have always been refreshingly open. British tabloids have always put their heads under a rock for being too open to the public. However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle couldn’t help but shower their fans with all the sweet moments of their loving gesture. Whether it was their countless helpful royal tours or their various public campaigns, Archie and Lilibet’s young parents have always stuck by each other.

Their latest video, which went viral on the internet, also gave us an insight into their charming marriage. In a recent Twitter post, Markle and Prince Harry congratulated a longtime friend on his retirement. Their mutual acquaintance has just retired, and the duo has done everything possible to make him feel proud and comfortable. Meanwhile, there was a crash on Twitter looking at their warmth and togetherness.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were full of love in the latest video

Amelia Noyes, the royal illustrator of the imperial family, tweeted a video of the couple. The self-exiled duo, who have now settled in California after abandoning their British sovereigns, are living life with their close acquaintances and friends. Their close ally and longtime friend Elton John, who recently ended his musical career. Harry and Meghan recorded a video clip together in which they thanked him for “entertaining everyone for so many decades.”

Meghan Markle was smiling, stealing glances at her husband, full of enthusiasm. Prince Harry, it seems, was also delighted to see his wife in the video. They further added: “Thank you for being my mom’s friend,” as the singer also had close ties with former Princess of Wales Lady Diana.

The couple continued to express their gratitude with all the charm and thanked him for continuing their friendship for three generations. It is reported that the video was recorded for John’s farewell program. Disney+ presented Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium exclusively the day before.

Before finishing their video, Harry remarked that although this is his official retirement, it won’t be his “last performance.” It also meant how close the couple was to the singer for warm personal wishes. In the recent past, John has decorated various events dedicated to the Sussex.

The most notable among them was their marriage in 2018, when John performed an unexpected song at Windsor Castle. Finally, Markle talked about her and Harry’s upcoming joint projects, including the Netflix documentary series. The couple is very happy to share their love story with fans.

How did you like the friendship between the Sussex and Elton John? They were both adorable in the video, weren’t they?