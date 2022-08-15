Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to return to the UK and visit Germany in September.

Jump across the pond! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning to the UK again after returning for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.

The couple is going to attend the One Young World 2022 summit in Manchester on September 5. According to the organization’s official Instagram account, the 41-year-old graduate of Force Majeure will make a speech to open the event. “We are pleased to announce that Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will attend the One Young World Summit in Manchester this September!” The announcement read on Monday, August 15. “The Duchess will deliver a keynote speech at our opening ceremony. The Duke and Duchess will also meet with a group of Summit delegates engaged in outstanding work in the field of gender equality.”

The Duchess of Sussex has been working with the charity since 2014, having previously attended the opening ceremony in London in 2019. She and Harry, 37, also held a discussion for gender equality activists at Windsor Castle ahead of their exit from the royal family in 2020.

“[Meghan] has continued to work and support a number of One Young World ambassadors, especially those working to ensure equal rights for women and girls,” the announcement reads.

It is reported that after visiting Manchester, the royal duo will travel to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event on September 6. Their busy schedule continues in the UK at the WellChild Awards ceremony two days later.

Harry and the author of Bench got married in May 2018 and announced in January 2020 that they planned to give up their top royal duties. Later that year, they moved to California, where they raise two children: Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 14 months. While the Duke returned to his home country several times during 2021, it was only during the Platinum Jubilee that the couple officially appeared together across the ocean.

The Archewell co-founders attended a Thanksgiving service at St. Paul’s Cathedral in June, but did not sit with Prince William and Duchess Kate at church. “The senior members of the royal family sat in the front row, and the non—senior members sat in the second row,” a source told Us Weekly at the time, adding that the palace decided to “keep them on opposite sides [of the table]. a cathedral to avoid unwanted attention.”

Tensions between the Sussex family and the rest of the royal family have been high since they moved away from the palace. According to royal expert Christopher Andersen, the couple had hoped to “mend relations” with their relatives during the monarch’s festivities, but instead they found themselves “on the sidelines.”

“[They] hit a brick wall,” the author said in an interview with Us in June. “I thought [Harry] would have the opportunity to show up there to demonstrate solidarity [and] the future of the monarchy. …I’m sure they expected a warmer welcome than they received.”

Earlier this year, Harry spoke about his attitude towards his grandmother and other relatives, admitting that he feels at home in California, and not in the UK. in the same way,” he said today in April. “We were welcomed with open arms and we have such a wonderful community in Santa Barbara.”