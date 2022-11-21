Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are called “demanding and…”. Amid rumors of a deal with Netflix for millions

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle always have someone who has a claim to them. A married couple who have been working independently since they abandoned their sovereigns are now going through dangerous times. In fact, it was the hardest year for the couple.

Their casual appearance, which they put up to promote their projects and deals, has just provoked new furious attacks. However, because their ideas of charity work kept them afloat, the couple still knew they were going somewhere. According to recent sources, due to the escalation of tensions in relations with the leadership of Netflix, the Sussex decided to withdraw from it.

What is the problem with Netflix that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing?

The executives around the corner once again criticized the couple. This time, the adversity and discontent of the crowd revolve around the upcoming series. It is reported that the couple sabotaged it themselves as they wanted to make some changes to their deal. The National Enquirer reported that “They [Harry and Meghan] are known for their extreme demands and authority.”

Sources even confirmed that it was difficult for the authors of the script to adapt to the point of view of Harry and Meghan. “They… demand that everyone obey their will and manage everything at the micro level,” the source read. In short, the crew of the alleged documentary series and the Sussex are clearly not working at certain important points.

The concerns that have been raised about their deal with Netflix seem to be rooted in a larger vortex. This is undoubtedly another saga about the royal family of the Streamer, “The Crown”. There was almost nothing related to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the series. However, it implicitly highlighted their multi-million dollar deal with the streaming platform. Consequently, the estranged couple now considers it important to make some necessary changes to their documentation, which was reportedly due to take place in December.

Amid such turmoil, royal experts have already shared with them advice to withdraw from the deal, which would also give them some time to deal with already harsh and cruel comments about their ties to the monarchy.

What do you think will happen next? Do you think the Sussexs will back out of their Netflix deal? Share your thoughts in the comments section.