Prince Harry and Meghan Markle angry?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in conflict with Prince William again because of a special reason.

A few days ago, we unexpectedly learned that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were apparently in conflict with Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. Decidedly, not a single week goes by without a new drama hitting the over-mediated couple, to whom we attribute a multitude of arguments. Today, Heat magazine claims that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are angry with Prince William because he has been hiding for months having been infected with Covid-19. Besides the fact that they were worried about his health, the couple did not like to see that Prince William had not received any criticism from the press: “William basically lied to everyone. Meghan and Harry were said to have been heavily criticized. As far as the Sussexes are concerned, this is further evidence of a blatant program against them. ”

The magazine adds that “when news of William’s diagnosis broke, Harry and Meghan looked to see if he was okay” and afterwards this story “reinforced the fact that they had definitely done the right thing by leaving England . ” Indeed, Archie’s parents would not accept that they were criticized and judged to “deceive everyone” when they took time to announce the pregnancy of Meghan Markle, while Prince William did not at all clashed for having hidden his positive test for Covid-19. But in reality, this new quarrel reported by the tabloid is false! Gossip Cop has denied this umpteenth rumor of war between the two brothers. On the other hand, another noise from the hallway announces that Camilla Parker Bowles would do anything to prevent Kate Middleton from becoming queen in her place.



