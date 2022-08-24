Prince Harry and Meghan Markle adopted an older rescue dog Mamma Mia: “We want to help those who are older”

A royal addition! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have expanded their family by adding another puppy — an older rescue beagle named Mama Mia.

“The Duchess called me personally,” Shannon Keith, an animal rights lawyer who runs the Beagle Freedom Project, told the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday, August 23, about Meghan’s investigation into the adoption of another dog.

“She calls me on my cell phone without a caller ID and says, ‘Hi, Shannon, this is Megan,'” the animal rights activist recalls. “We talked for 30 minutes, and I thought: “Is this Megan Fox?”

Earlier this month, Keith met Harry, 37, and Meghan, 41, at a house in the San Fernando Valley and told the L.A. Times that the royals deliberately chose Mamma Mia because she is an adult dog, as young dogs are more preferable when it comes to adoption.

“The Duchess holds Mia in her arms and says: “We are adopting her,” the lawyer said. “She said, ‘No, we don’t want a Christmas puppy.’ …We want to be able to help those who are older.”

However, Harry and Meghan, who, in addition to being parents to son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 14 months, are proud owners of dogs Pula and Guy, refused to leave the rescue dog without something special for Mamma Mia to tow

“[Harry] just said:”Well, we can’t leave yet because there’s something in this back house that she needs. Does she have a favorite toy or something?” Keith asked the Duke of Sussex. After receiving the object, the residents of California returned home to Montecito with their new dog.

While the Sussex now make up at least a family of seven, if you take into account their puppies, it is unclear whether Megan Bogart, a Labrador shepherd, whom she adopted in 2012 at the insistence of Ellen DeGeneres, also lives with them, as well as the author of Bench. leave him when she moved to England in 2017.

“He is in the United States with friends,” a source told us at the time, noting that the dogs had to go through a strict process in accordance with English law, which is “extremely strict… and very harsh.”

However, three years later, Bogart seemed to still be in Meghan’s life after she and Harry moved to North America at the end of 2019. In January 2020, members of the royal family were photographed hiking with Guy and Bogart.

In 2016, she told Best Health that the 64-year-old DeGeneres was the one who convinced her to adopt Bogart. “You have to take this dog,” the actress recalls the former talk show host saying when they ran into each other at a shelter five years earlier. “And I said, ‘Well, I decide.’ And she’s like, “Save the dog!”

Megan added, “And that’s why I brought him home,” joking, “Because Ellen told me.”