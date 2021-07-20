Prime Video: 2021 Emmy-Nominated Movies And Series On Amazon Streaming

Prime Video: The 2021 Emmy Awards will only be awarded in September, but recently the world was able to meet the nominees in all categories. Many productions that entered the competition were highly acclaimed by critics and audiences alike in their respective premieres.

Thus, the Amazon Prime Video streaming catalog offers its subscribers a very wide range of content, including some of these series that could be awarded in the coming months. For that reason, check out some of the 2021 Emmy nominees that are available on the platform to be enjoyed at any time!

The boys

The original streaming series is currently producing its 3rd season. However, despite the high expectations of the public for the next episodes, his second year is the one who competes for some categories at the 2021 Emmy. The production tells the story of a group of heroes who, somehow, dominate the world with their great charisma.

However, in their daily lives, these heroes do not have a good character as they appear. For this reason, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and his allies develop several traps to end this hegemony, considering that the heroes have already caused them several personal problems.

This Is Us

Competing in several categories, including Best Drama Series, Best Actor in a Drama Series (for Sterling K. Brown) and Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (for Chris Sullivan), This Is Us is a hard-hitting melodrama about the history of the Pearson family over the years.

While Season 6 and Finale doesn’t premiere on NBC, streaming subscribers will be able to see the deep development of all the relationships between the characters during the first five years on Prime Video.

Black-ish

The sitcom in question debuted in 2014, drawing the attention of audiences and critics with its acid humor and the hilarious situations that were presented. After seven seasons, many amazing episodes went through Black-ish.

The series features a dysfunctional upper-middle-class family who reside in a white-dominated neighborhood. Issues such as prejudice and traditional values ​​set the tone for the narrative, which was nominated for an Emmy for another year.

The Underground Railroad

Developed by Oscar winner Barry Jenkins, the miniseries The Underground Railroad is based on the eponymous novel written by Colson Whitehead. Released this year, in ten episodes viewers follow Cora (Thuso Mbedu) as she tries to escape her enslaved condition during a dark time in US history.

At this year’s Emmy, the production competes in seven categories, including Best Miniseries and Best Cast.