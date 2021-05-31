Prime Gaming Unveils June Free Games

Prime Gaming: As the month of May draws to a close, Amazon has unveiled the titles and packages that will be offered to those using the Prime Gaming service during the month of June – and who have limited time to redeem them.

Check out what will be offered to the public next month:

Free games

Batman – The Telltale Series

Newfound Courage

Lost in Harmony

BFF or Die

Spitkiss

Mugsters

(Source: Amazon/Disclosure)

Source: Amazon

In addition, the following offers will also be offered for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Fall Guys and FIFA 21:

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla – Prime members can redeem the Druidic Settlement Bundle, which includes a Black Raven Settlement Pack, Mystical Settlement Pack and 5x one-hour XP Boosters.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout – Prime Gaming is celebrating the start of Season 5 with the exclusive Burning Circuits Pack, which includes a Burning Circuits Costume and 6500 Kudos.

FIFA 21 – Prime Gaming subscribers can improve their teams with Prime Gaming exclusive prizes: 81+ OVR Player Pack, including 1 Player’s Choice of 4 OVR 83+ Players and 5 Rare Gold Players.

