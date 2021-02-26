Prime Gaming of March adds Blasphemous

Amazon released the March list of updates for Prime Gaming, including new games and content. Among the novelties, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout appears as a title that will have exclusive content, Blasphemous is among the free games and there is also the possibility to redeem games from SNK.

Classic SNK games

Altogether, there are more than 20 classic SNK games that can be redeemed through the Prime Gaming account, including: Shock Troopers, Metal Slug 2, The King of Fighters 2000. Subscribers have until March 31 to pick up arcade games developer.

New free games from Prime Gaming

Here is the list of five games that arrive on the subscription service starting on March 1st, Monday: Blasphemous, SkyDrift, Boomerang Fu, Tengami, Bomber Crew Deluxe.

Amazon reinforces that the games belong to the subscribers forever after being redeemed.

Fall Guys MVP Pack

As of today, Prime Gaming is also offering the MVP Pack for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, which features a skin and three crowns.

Other news on the way

Also in March, Apex Legends players, through Prime Gaming, will be able to choose two skins in the game. The first is the Fuse skin, which will be exclusive until March 15th, and the second is the Octane skin, which can be picked up until March 10th.

In addition, new content will be made available for the following titles on the respective dates: STAR WARS: Squadrons (available on March 2), Madden NFL 21 (available on March 8), League of Legends (available on March 8), Legends of Runeterra (available on March 9), Valorant (available on March 22), FIFA 21 (available on March 22) and Destiny 2 (available on March 24).