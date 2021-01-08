Prime Gaming: January brings content for GTA Online

Amazon Prime Gaming has made available the official schedule of news that will be added to the service library this January. According to the platform, players will have access to a vast amount of content from some of the most popular games on the market such as GTA Online and Fall Guys, as well as new free games.

With the January update, Prime members will have free and unlimited access to the Kosatka Sonar Station in GTA Online, as well as a generous free allowance of 1,000,000 in cash for each month the player enters the game. To do so, simply link the Amazon account to the Rockstar Games Social Club profile, thus releasing all bonuses automatically.

Fall Guys’ third season has arrived at Prime Gaming and subscribers will not be left out. Through the Mediatonic game’s customizable store, members of the Amazon platform will be able to redeem the full Winter Warmer skin and will have an extra three crowns on the banner to be roasted the way players want.

The platform also confirmed that five new games will be added to the free games catalog. Thus, When Ski Lifts Go Wrong, Void Bastards, Bridge Constructor Playground, Alt Frequencies and Along the Edge come together in a library of over 35 games that can be played for free, including several renowned ones.