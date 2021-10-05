Prime Gaming For October Has Alien Isolation, Star Wars Squadrons And More

Prime Gaming members can redeem ten games this month, including titles like Alien Isolation, Star Wars: Squadrons and Ghostrunner.
Amazon Prime subscribers have access to Prime Gaming, where they can redeem full games and rewards for use in a variety of other games.
Amazon Prime Gaming Games in October 2021
As of October 2021, users have ten titles at their disposal to download and play at will. See the complete list, with all the games available for download this month, below.
Star Wars: Squadrons
Alien: Isolation
ghostrunner
Song of Horror Complete Edition
Red Wings: Aces of the Sky
Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures
blue fire
Tiny Robots Recharged
Whiskey & Zombies: The Great Southern Zombie Escape
Secret Files 3