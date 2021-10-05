Prime Gaming For October Has Alien Isolation, Star Wars Squadrons And More

Prime Gaming members can redeem ten games this month, including titles like Alien Isolation, Star Wars: Squadrons and Ghostrunner.

Amazon Prime subscribers have access to Prime Gaming, where they can redeem full games and rewards for use in a variety of other games.

Amazon Prime Gaming Games in October 2021

As of October 2021, users have ten titles at their disposal to download and play at will. See the complete list, with all the games available for download this month, below.

Star Wars: Squadrons

Alien: Isolation

ghostrunner

Song of Horror Complete Edition

Red Wings: Aces of the Sky

Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures

blue fire

Tiny Robots Recharged

Whiskey & Zombies: The Great Southern Zombie Escape

Secret Files 3