Prime Day: Amazon will perform with Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and Kid Cudi

Prime Day: Amazon revealed that the 2021 edition of the Prime Day shopping event will feature concerts by Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and Kid Cudi. The three presentations will take place on Prime Video on June 17th free of charge, and will remain available for 30 days after the initial airing on the streaming service.

The attractions promise to bring an immersive experience, mixing songs with narratives and themed visuals. They will be inspired by Paris, Dunbar Hotel and Lua, respectively, “transporting fans to unique worlds”. In anticipation, Amazon Music has already made available a playlist with some songs from the award-winning artists.

In the case of Billie Eilish, the show will bring to life a timeless Parisian neighborhood and will bring a series of references to old film productions. She will pay a musical tribute to the city known as the “cradle of cinema”, paying homage to that era. The performance will be about 27 minutes long and will feature new songs from their upcoming album, Happier Than Ever.

H.E.R. will be set in a modern simulation of the Dunbar Hotel, historically known as the center of black culture in Los Angeles in the 1930s and 1940s. The place has hosted several renowned musicians, such as Duke Ellington, Lena Horne, Billie Holiday. The artist will imagine what the establishment would be like if it existed in 2021 and will sing, for 25 minutes, songs from her new album, Back Of My Mind.

Kid Cudi’s show will have a setting set outside the Earth, with the imagination of an established community on the Moon. It will feature, over 25 minutes, songs from the album Man on the Moon III, in collaboration with the International Space Orchestra — first world orchestra formed by NASA scientists — and will have members of the SETI Institute — research organization — and the International Space University in the backing band.

“Working with Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and Kid Cudi to bring their music to life through these imaginative experiences was amazing. Watching these world-renowned artists create three shows from the back of their imaginations was unlike anything we’ve done before. We’re excited to bring fans together to celebrate these three notable artists and Prime Day with us,” commented Ryan Redington, vice president of Amazon Music.

“These iconic artists not only broke new ground in music, they are also storytellers, culture makers and visionaries. We’re excited to partner with you to bring these authentic and deeply personal specials to fans around the world as we celebrate Prime Day,” added Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.

The Prime Day Show will also be shown on other platforms such as Twitch and IMDb TV. The shopping discount event will take place between June 21st and 22nd.