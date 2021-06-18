Prime Day 2021: Gamer Products We Want To See On Sale

Prime Day 2021: We are already counting down to the arrival of Prime Day Brasil, an Amazon event that promises to bring discounts and special conditions on numerous products for Prime subscribers. During the 21st and 22nd of June, consumers will find offers in all of the retailer’s main departments and several people are already making their lists and predictions, including the gaming community.

Check out some gamer products below that we don’t know if they will be on sale, but we’d love to see good discounts on Prime Day 2021:

DualSense PS5 Control

The PS5 DualSense Controller makes the gaming experience even more immersive with tactile feedback and dynamic trigger effects. It has a built-in microphone and create button.

Released with the PS5, DualSense is a renewal of the gaming lifestyle and focuses on introducing new features aimed at immersion. With the controller, players can experience the full potential of Tempest 3D audio, which guarantees the capture of the smallest sonic details in a 360-degree area, haptic feedback, evolution of the conventional vibration that adapts every in-game sensation such as speed, shooting and ambiance, and adaptive triggers, which simulate stresses during equipment use, resistance in scenarios and many other effects.

3D Pulse Headset

The PlayStation Pulse 3D Wireless Headset enables a new audio experience for consoles. It features a refined design and two noise-canceling microphones.

Available to be used not only on PS4 and PS5, but on mobile devices, PC and Xbox consoles, the Pulse 3D headset mixes comfort with performance, and brings compatibility with PS5 Tempest 3D sound technology.

The headset also features two built-in noise-canceling microphones, super-fast charging via USB Type-C, accessibility channels via controls arranged in the accessory’s own design, and a battery life for up to 12 hours of continuous use.