Prime Day 2021: Find Out Which Were The Most Sold Items In Brazil

Prime Day 2021: On June 21st and 22nd, Amazon held the second edition of Prime Day in Brazil. The event took place simultaneously in 20 countries and customers were able to find more than two million products on the site at a discount, including in the electronics, games, sports, books and toys sectors. According to the company, more than 250 million items were sold and the sales volume surpassed the Black Friday of 2020 in the first 24 hours.

In addition, the company registered a 120% increase in the quantity of items purchased compared to the previous year’s event. In Brazil, the most accessed categories were Beauty, Personal Care, Books and Food, but smart products also stood out in the sales ranking in the country.

Best sellers at the 2nd edition of Prime Day in Brazil:

Among Amazon’s devices, the best-selling items were the Fire TV Stick Lite, the 10th generation Kindle and the Echo Dot (3rd generation). In the Electronics section, Philips headphones, Acer Aspire Nitro notebook and Philco’s Smart TV Full HD were the most sought after by customers.

In the Smart Home sector, the three favorites of the public were the smart lamp Positivo, the smart plug slim smart socket and the universal smart infrared control I2GO Home. In the Books category, the highlights of the time were the titles The Divine Comedy (Dante Alighieri), Uma So Sweet (David Nicholls) and Terra Americana (Jeanine Cummins).

The top sellers in the Entertainment area were the Xbox Wireless Controller, which were at a discount during Prime Day, the War board game, and boxing including a PlayStation 4 console and more games.

So, did you buy anything on Prime Day this year? Share with us in the comments!