Primal Scream, Grace Jones, The Kooks, Human League and more for Camp Bestival 2023 twin sites line-up

Camp Bestival Dorset and Camp Bestival Shropshire are returning to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the event.

The organizers of the Camp Bestival announced the headliners of the 15th anniversary of the festival, which is again taking place at two venues.

Grace Jones, Craig David and the Weirdos will top the bill at the Dorset Festival at Lulworth Castle from July 27-30, 2023, while Scream, Rudimentary and Human League will headline the Shropshire event at Weston Park from August 17-20. , 2023.

Also participating in the Dorset Festival event are: self-confidence as a person, Melanie C, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Sam Ryder, Ella Henderson, East 17, Cuban Brothers, David Rodigan, Goldie watches Chains, bathhouse on wheels of a time machine, Roni Size, Stereo MS, Alvana, – “Nirvana” featuring Elvis, the Beatles bootleg and more.

Meanwhile, The Man of Confidence, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Melanie C, Groove Armada, Napalm Death and others are going to play three weeks later in the Shropshire Festival Camp tournament.

Tickets will go on sale here this Thursday (November 17) at 10:00 GMT. Tomorrow (November 15) at 9:00 GMT, the 48-hour pre-sale of Barclaycard opens.

Speaking about the composition of Camp Bestival Dorset, Camp Bestival curators Josie and Rob da Bank said: “Who said that November is dull and boring?! Just look at what we have prepared for you, happy tourists — something for everyone, from young to old, and all this is happening at our 15th anniversary party!”

“Get ready to leave some really vivid memories in our beautiful castle by the sea: from the legendary Grace Jones and the party organizer Craig David to the long-standing favorites “Horror Stories”, “Junior Jungle”, and you have to pull out a cracker at the Christmas party East 17C. And never forget… We Are A Family!”

Fatty Slim, Kelis and Groove Armada led the line-up of the “Bestival” in 2021, and last year’s event, during which the site was expanded in Shropshire, Rag welcomed the N-bones of Man, Kool and the Gang, Earth, Wind and Fire experience featuring Al McKay. , Rudimentary, sister sleigh, fat-thin, becky hill and example.