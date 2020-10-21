Priest Francis supports civil unions between homosexuals

Pope Francis was first in favor of a civil union law for homosexuals, in the documentary “Francesco” by director Evgeny Afineevsky that premiered this Wednesday at the Rome Film Festival.

Homosexuals have the right to be in a family. What should be there is a civil union law, that way they are legally covered, “says the pontiff in one of the sentences throughout the documentary.

In the two-hour meeting, interviews with personalities, friends of the pope and others are mixed with trips by the pope, parts of the speeches that the pontiff has made on different occasions, off-words from Francis and some on camera.

“I have met with him about five times, always depending on his agenda, we have also had two interviews on camera,” says the director, so it is not clear when Francisco advocates these civil unions for homosexuals, such as alternative to a marriage that the Church rejects.

One of the interviewees is the Chilean sexual abuse victim and activist Juan Carlos Cruz, who talks to the pope about these abuses and about his perception of gays.

The director of the documentary highlighted, in an interview, Francisco’s evolution in relation to the scourge of abuse and his ability to “learn from his mistakes”.

One of those mistakes, which the pope later recognized, is when in 2018 he did not believe the victims of sexual abuse by priests in Chile and asked for evidence, angry, but shortly after he asked for forgiveness, received the victims in Rome and did resign the Chilean bishops.

“Only two months after the‘ summit of abuses ’in February 2019, the first fruits were seen, the new Vatican law that requires denouncing them, and shortly after the pontifical secret was abolished,” Afineevsky emphasizes.



