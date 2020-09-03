Prices of RTX 3070, 3080 and 3090 cards in Nvidia, Brazil

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 cards, announced last Tuesday (1st), still have no prices revealed for the Brazilian market, nor an official arrival date. However, a “slip” from the company listed possible values ​​for the RTX 3070, RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 cards in national currency.

The prints that circulate on the internet show that the official website of Nvidia in Brazil would have associated values ​​to the plates. The numbers would have been inserted in the early hours of Wednesday (02), but soon removed by Nvidia when the error went viral on social networks.

According to the catches, the GeForce RTX 3070 would sell for the suggested price of R $ 3,299, while the RTX 3080 would cost R $ 4,599 and, finally, the RTX 3090 for an incredible R $ 9,699.

Considering the dollar exchange rate on the date of production of this article, the trio shows values ​​above the direct conversion – possibly indicating profit margin and taxes. The RTX 3070 costs R $ 2,686 in direct conversion, offering R $ 613 reais in margin; the RTX 3080 would cost R $ 3,763, resulting in a R $ 836 margin; while the RTX 3090 would result in a R $ 1,637 margin.

Soon after, the manufacturer used its official media to apologize for the incident and deny the veracity of the values ​​posted on the website. Despite this, the figures revealed are interesting and may be close to the real numbers – which should be officially announced on September 17.

Damage control

Later, Nvidia continued to disclose the new cards throughout this Wednesday (02) and remembered to point out that Founders Edition models do not arrive in Brazil in normal situations.

“* Images for illustrative purposes only. Founders Edition models are not marketed or supported in Brazil, ”he warned each publication after the price leak.

Still, it is not impossible for Nvidia’s reference plates to make their debut on Brazilian soil. It is too early to conclude that the manufacturer will finally set foot in Brazil, but it may indicate that the brand may be studying the national market. Despite this, it is necessary to hope that the figures are confirmed.



